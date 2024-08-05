Sika Anoa'i of The Wild Samoans passes away

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Wrestler Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoa'i who brought his culture to the world, taking to the ring with his brother Afa as part of the champion tag wrestling team the Wild Samoans passed away in June.

Born in the village of Leone in American Samoa, the Anoa’i brothers left for the US in 1959 and after a succession of jobs Sika joined Afa in the ranks of pro-wrestling. The Wild Samoans debuted in 1973 and with their large, wild afros, sarongs, and habit of wrestling barefoot and eating raw fish in the ring, soon became fan favorites.

They joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1980 and soon became the world tag team champions, a title they would win twice more. The brothers yo-yo’ed in and out of the WWF for several years, and Sika also embarked on a solo career: in 1984 he unsuccessfully challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship in one of Hogan's earliest title defenses.

Sika Anoa'i retired in 1988: in 2007 the Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Sika Anoa'i had four children, including current WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.