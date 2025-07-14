Shy but awesome Rio rocks Manu Samoa fans

Rio rocked the Otara Town Centre with his fearless daring moves entertaining Manu Samoa and its hundreds of fans.

Manu Samoa embraced the love of their fans joined with community cultural dance, siva afi, the unique presence of Samoan humor and religious commitment at the Otara Town Centre.

Manu Samoa vs Scotland Test will be hosted at Eden Park, Auckland, NZ on July 18th. (More photos are seen in today’s Sports section of Samoa News.)

[Photo: Barry Markowitz]