Sex offender loses deportation appeal

Wellington, NEW ZEALAND — The New Zealand Herald is reporting a Samoan man convicted of sexually violating a girl for several years beginning when she was 3 years old has lost his appeal against deportation.

Tupou Ogosi, a New Zealand resident, was issued with a deportation order last August because of his conviction in 2003.

The 41-year-old, who maintains his innocence, is serving a four-year concurrent jail term on charges of sexually violating and indecently assaulting the girl between 1997 and 2001.

Ogosi appealed against the order in October, but the Deportation Review Tribunal has rejected it.

"To summarise, the Parole Board has determined that Mr Ogosi remains an 'undue risk to the safety of the community'," the tribunal report stated.

Ogosi's appeal was made on the grounds that deporting him would be unduly harsh on his family.

