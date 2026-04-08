Seven Samoa Shipping sailors sacked over meth sales

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Seven employees of the Samoa Shipping Corporation have been sacked after an internal investigation found they were involved in selling methamphetamine.

The matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed the case was under investigation and no charges had been laid.

The probe revealed that a senior employee, reportedly the supplier of the methamphetamine to the seven sailors, died last week in what family members describe as a self-inflicted death.

The investigation began in February after a shipping trip from Pago Pago was flagged for suspected involvement in the drug trade.

Sources indicate the sailors were earning up to $USD2000 a week from the sales.