Second peaceful protest in Auckland calling for resignation of Samoa PM

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND —Political turmoil in the islands led to protests in Auckland as protesters say their right to speak up about the situation in Samoa, has been denied in their homeland.

Members of the Samoan community gathered in Auckland over the weekend for another protest, calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

Just in front of the Samoan consulate in Mangere, the group sang songs and held banners, calling for the PM to step down, for the second time in as many weeks.

This comes after the beleaguered Samoan PM survived two recent votes of no confidence in Samoan’s parliament in just 10 days.

The first vote was led by the opposition, Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and the second, was moved by her former political party, Fa’atuatua i le Auta Samoa ua Tasi (FAST).

The turmoil in Apia comes after what can only be described as a tumultuous start to the parliamentary year for the independent nation.

Local media in Samoa, earlier reported detailed events that led to the division amongst the ruling party FAST.

According to reports, the Party no longer had confidence in the leadership of Fiame and the PM was encouraged to step down.

Speaking at the protest on the weekend, Tamaaleeleele Lomitusi Faumuina Fui Tusi Tamasese, says people have come together to express their concerns about the political state of Samoa’s current government.

According to Tamaaleeleele the constitution of Samoa is not being adhered to and that the country’s Electoral Act, outlines that the Prime Minister and her cabinet do not have a mandate to govern.

Tamaaleeleele adds, “We are also against the (PM’s) lack of empathy, leadership transparency and accountability to our people and our country.”

“A lot of suffering because of drugs, alleged police corruption and a lot of issues need to be discussed and they need to appoint a commissioner of inquiry and assess what is happening in Samoa,” says Tamaaleeleele.

And while the constitution of the Independent State of Samoa 1960 section 13 gives the people of Samoa the right to freedom of speech and expression, and to assemble peaceably and without arms, Tamaaleeleele says their request to hold a protest in Samoa has been denied by the Police commissioner.

Lalago Faaumu Tupua who travelled from Tauranga says it is important the people of Samoa living overseas have their voices heard.

“We are fighting for justice, fighting for peace and the righteousness of Parliament.

“Samoans from all over the world are waiting and suffering from what is happening in Samoa so we pray to God to make peace and show us the way.”

Taufagalupe Toilolo says she grows increasingly concerned for what is happening in her homeland and is calling for the Prime Minister and her Cabinet to step down.

“I’m here to support all my people, young and old, I need them to do the right thing.

“The people chose them to lead… so they need to lead the people. To the people, don’t be afraid to speak the truth, Fa’avae i le Atua Samoa,” says Taufagalupe.

A woman who wishes to remain anonymous says, “we are here to march against our minority government which is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

She says she is concerned about reports of alleged corruption, unsolved cases, and the death of four policemen in the span of one year. She says the people’s freedom of expression is at threat so they are taking matters into their own hands to hold peaceful protests.

“Don’t let the cowboys and cowgirls run our country.”

(The reporter reached out to the office of the Prime Minister for comment)