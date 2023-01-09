Samoa's sex offenders register increases

Apia, SAMOA — The number of names on Samoa's sex offenders register is increasing.

The Samoa Observer reports Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti saying the names on the list were increasing as more sex offenders were being convicted.

She said there are cases whose names are removed, but they then re-offend and are added back in.

The Samoa Sex Offenders Register, maintained by the Ministry of Police, is not a public document like it is in other countries.

According to Papalii, the confidentiality clause in the law allows for the rehabilitation of offenders and prevents social stigma and victimisation.