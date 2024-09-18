Samoa's population puts pressure on natural resources

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP), presents a sobering evaluation of Samoa's environmental conditions.

According to Samoa Observer, this latest report builds on earlier assessments from 1993, 2006, and 2013, utilizing the DPSIR (Drivers, Pressures, State, Impact, and Response) framework to offer a comprehensive review of the nation's environmental health.

The report identifies five primary drivers influencing environmental change in Samoa: increasing population which puts additional strain on natural resources, climate change which includes rising temperatures, sea levels, and increased frequency of natural disasters which exacerbate environmental challenges.

These drivers have led to significant environmental pressures, including land use changes, climate variability, resource use, waste generation, agriculture, and the spread of invasive species.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts, these pressures are leading to a troubling trend of environmental degradation.

The Tafaigata waste management site, for example, has a projected lifespan of only nine years if current waste disposal practices continue.

Efforts to address environmental challenges include increased community engagement, national policies like the Ocean Strategy, and improved conservation management.

However, the report highlights several areas needing improvement.

This includes effective application of management plans and enforcement of environmental legislation remain significant challenges due to limited resources and capacity, recycling and repurposing efforts need to be bolstered to extend the lifespan of waste management facilities and mitigate environmental impacts.

Nonetheless, the report outlines a series of broad, sector-wide recommendations that target key issues identified across various indicators.

By implementing these recommendations, Samoa can advance its environmental management strategies and work towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

The report underscores the importance of a coordinated, sector-wide approach to address the pressing environmental issues facing the nation.