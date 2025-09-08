Samoa’s PM-elect receiving congratulations from world leaders

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa’s Prime Minister-elect, Hon. La'aulialemalietoa, has received warm congratulatory messages, from the Prime Ministers of Samoa’s closest regional development partners, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

After a phone conversation with the Samoan Prime Minister-elect last Saturday afternoon, New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon posted on X:

"Congratulations Prime Minister-elect La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt for your success in Samoa's election. It was great to talk this afternoon about our countries' enduring friendship. I look forward to working together to build a more secure and prosperous Pacific region."

The Australian High Commission Office in Samoa also shared a congratulatory message from Australia Prime Minister, Hon. Anthony Albanese also posted on X:

"Congratulations La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt on your election as Prime Minister of Samoa. Australia and Samoa are close friends, I look forward to working together for our region's future."

The congratulatory messages come amid a tense political climate, as neither caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata‘afa nor Opposition and HRPP leader Tuila‘epa Sa‘ilele Malielegaoi have conceded defeat or publicly acknowledged the election results, or La'aulialemalietoa’s status as Prime Minister-elect.

For La’auli, the decisive victory of the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party in last week’s general elections marks the culmination of a determined effort to reclaim leadership of the nation. It also represents a significant milestone and the pinnacle of La’auli’s political career, as he now prepares to assume the highest office in government and lead Samoa through a new chapter of its political landscape.

This triumph comes after a turbulent period in the party’s history, including a bitter internal split in January this year that saw former Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata‘afa and the majority of her cabinet break away to form the Samoa Uniting Party (SUP).

At a post-election thanksgiving service last week, La'auli said FAST’s win was “God’s timing” and called for unity across Samoa.

La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, commonly known as La'auli, was born on 14 April 1966, making him 59 years old.

He first entered Parliament in 2006, representing the Gagaʻifomauga No. 3 constituency, a seat previously held by his late father, Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, for an impressive 35 years. Polataivao stepped down due to health reasons, leaving behind a legacy as one of the founding members of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP).

Following in his father's political footsteps, La'auli joined Parliament under the HRPP banner and quickly rose through the ranks. He served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016, a role that solidified his influence in Samoan politics and showcased his leadership on the national stage.

In 2016, La'auli was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, a role he held until stepping down amid criminal charges. Though he was later cleared of all allegations, escalating tensions within the HRPP led to his resignation from Parliament in 2020.

Determined to chart a new course, La'auli founded the FAST political party. Following a by-election, he returned to Parliament as FAST’s founding Member of Parliament, laying the groundwork for a bold new political movement.

His exceptional organizational and communication skills were instrumental in FAST’s rapid rise. His strategic leadership helped the party build strong grassroots support in the lead-up to the 2021 general elections, ultimately securing 26 seats, enough to form a government. His momentum also attracted prominent HRPP figures, including Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa, who joined FAST only after its electoral breakthrough, later becoming Samoa’s first female Prime Minister.

The FAST Party shattered the Human Rights Protection Party’s (HRPP) 38-year grip on power in 2021, ending Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi’s 22-year tenure as Prime Minister.

It was a historic moment, not only politically but socially, as FAST ushered in a new era by nominating Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa, who became Samoa’s (and the Pacific region's) first female Prime Minister, a gesture of profound respect and progress.

However, by early 2025, internal divisions began to surface. Under Fiame’s leadership, the FAST government experienced a noticeable shift in direction, prompting growing unease among key party members. The tension culminated in a party split in January 2025, fracturing the unity that had propelled FAST to power.

Over the following months, political instability deepened. Two votes of confidence tested Fiame’s minority government, but the final blow came in May 2025, when Parliament rejected her proposed budget. This triggered a constitutional crisis, leading to the dissolution of Parliament on 3 June and the announcement of a snap election, held on 29 August 2025.

“Democracy has prevailed and won once again! The Samoan people have spoken and expressed their choice of our political leaders and party to lead our beautiful country in the next five years,” La'auli announced after the preliminary results were revealed last Friday evening.