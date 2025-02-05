Samoa’s “pancake lady” charged with selling meth

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that police have received a number of tips recently from members of the public about meth sales in Apia and upon investigation it was revealed that a woman was allegedly selling methamphetamine (meth) from her place of business.

Lee Fiatamalii Leituala who sells sandwiches and pancakes in the town area was charged by police in December last year for selling meth to the public appeared unrepresented in court and her matter was adjourned to February 10, for prosecution to finalize charges.

She was told by Judge Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma to seek legal counsel when she appears in court next Monday.

The defendant was remanded in custody. She was also told that a bail application needs to be made by her lawyer.

More than 10 cases involving meth were called that day in the Supreme Court.

Last week, a customs and police operation netted 10 kilograms of meth in a container belonging to a supermarket in Lotopa. The discovery was made at the Apia Wharf and the bust has been declared the biggest meth haul in Samoa's history.

Police have charged the owner of the business and two employees who are due to appear in court later this month.

The courts have raised concerns about the increase in meth-related cases before the court.

