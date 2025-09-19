Samoa’s new FAST govt pledges support for Israel

Apia, SAMOA — September 18, 2025 — At a time when anti-Semitism is surging worldwide and millions are accusing Israel of committing genocide and deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza, Israel has found an unexpected yet steadfast ally in the Pacific.

Samoa’s newly elected Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi, has pledged unwavering support for the Jewish state, grounding his position in Samoa’s deep spiritual foundations and its constitutional recognition of God.

Laaulialemalietoa was officially sworn in on Tuesday, September 16, becoming Samoa’s eighth Prime Minister since the country gained independence in 1962. Speaking at his first press conference with local media, he emphasized that Samoa’s foreign policy toward Israel stems directly from its Constitution.

“Our forefathers decided that Samoa would adopt the God of Israel,” he declared. “The Biblical account teaches that God blesses those who protect and pray for His people, and that He curses those who curse His people.”

Jewish Symbols at Historic Swearing-In

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to questions about the striking Jewish elements present at his swearing-in ceremony. The event, attended by approximately 2,000 people, lasted nearly five hours and blended Samoan tradition with expressions of solidarity with Israel.

From the moment the Prime Minister-elect arrived, the atmosphere was electric. His entrance was marked by the piercing sound of a shofar — a traditional Hebrew horn made from a goat’s horn — unfamiliar to many in attendance. The shofar was blown by a man in traditional Hebrew attire, his head draped with a tallit, or prayer shawl, symbolizing a solemn blessing and spiritual significance.

This public display of alignment with Israel reflects a long-standing theme in Laaulialemalietoa’s political journey. Throughout his campaign, the Israeli flag was consistently displayed alongside the Samoan flag, with televised footage on EFKS-TV highlighting this visible commitment to the Jewish state.

“Diplomatically, religiously, culturally — we stand with Israel,” Laaulialemalietoa affirmed.

FAST’s Return to Power

Laaulialemalietoa’s political party, Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) — which translates to “Faith in God, Samoa as One” — secured a landslide victory in the August 29 general elections, solidifying his mandate to lead.

FAST first rose to power in 2021, ending more than four decades of political dominance by the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), led by former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who held office for 23 years. Under the leadership of Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, a former HRPP deputy prime minister who later defected to FAST, the party narrowly won the historic election.

However, the once-united front that defeated the HRPP fractured earlier this year due to internal disagreements between Fiame and Laauli. The rift culminated in Fiame’s removal as FAST leader. Following the dissolution of Parliament on June 3, she and 14 cabinet ministers broke away to form a new political group, the Sāmoa United Party (SUP).

Meanwhile, Laaulialemalietoa, as FAST chairman and founder, launched a vigorous campaign backed by the party’s 19 remaining MPs, ultimately reclaiming public trust and returning FAST to power — this time with himself at the helm.

Shifting Foreign Policy

The Prime Minister revealed that Samoa and Israel have signed an agreement for mutual recognition and support, a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Historically, Samoa has abstained from voting on contentious resolutions involving Israel at the United Nations, particularly concerning the war in Gaza and the conflict with Hamas. Laaulialemalietoa signaled that this will change under his leadership.

“In my time as Prime Minister, I declare this: Samoa will not withdraw from supporting Israel as the country of God’s people,” he said.

“If we are searching for what will bless this country, that’s me — Laauli — standing for Israel and God’s people.”

His statement comes as several nations once considered Israel’s closest allies — including France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia — have voiced support for Palestinian statehood, marking a dramatic shift in global diplomacy.

Against this backdrop, Samoa’s vocal and visible stance sets it apart as a rare and resolute ally of Israel.

“Samoa stands with the country of God’s people,” the Prime Minister declared. “From now on, and until I am no longer Prime Minister, I will stand in support of Israel and God’s people.”

This position places Samoa firmly in Israel’s corner at a time when the Jewish state faces mounting diplomatic isolation and unprecedented challenges on the world stage.