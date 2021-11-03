Samoa's Head of State could be appointed for life

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoan government will consider a constitutional change to allow the Head of State to be appointed for life.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said this was included in the FAST manifesto for the 2021 General Election.

Parliament has approved 250,000 tālā to fund a review of the Constitution, the first in 60 years.

Fiame says the five-year term was an original provision from the beginning of the Constitution.

But the Head of State can be removed at any time by a two thirds majority vote of Parliament.

Samoa's first Head of State was a joint appointment of Tupua Tamasese Meaole and Malietoa Tanumafili II, who were appointed for life.

But the next Head of State would hold office for a five-year term.

Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi served as Head of State for two terms and Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II is currently in his first term.

The wide-ranging review will cover legislation relating to the appointment of Head of State and Members of the Council of Deputies and establishing legislation that would restrict the Prime Minister to two consecutive terms in office.

Fiame said questions such as whether Head of State appointees should be limited to members of Tama-a-Aiga would be determined in the legislative chamber.