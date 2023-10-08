Samoan researcher enters tattoo debate

Apia, SAMOA — A Samoa PhD candidate and researcher has suggested a solution to concerns about traditional tattooing.

Last week, a top traditional Samoan Tufuga or tattooist, Su'a Suluape Petelo, said it was wrong for fa'afafine to wear the 'malu' and for women to wear the traditional male 'pe'a'.

Researcher Agapetos Aia-Fa'aleava said traditional tattooists should come up with a specific design for fa'afafine who want to wear the 'malu'.

She has also asked questions on who has the right to the malu, as debate continues about protecting the sacredness of the traditional Samoan tattoo.