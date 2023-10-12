Samoan podcast to talk on contentious findings

Apia, SAMOA — A Samoan anthropologist will co-host a podcast that will explore Margret Mead’s controversial research on the study of the coming of age in Samoa and how it has affected the image of Samoan adolescents over the years.

“The Problems with Coming of Age” podcast series will be co-hosted by Doris Tulifau and Kate Ellis to reconsider Mead’s seminal work and also hear from Samoans themselves about their views on Mead’s legacy and their lives today.

It will be an eight episode long podcast titled “The Problems with Coming of Age” made possible through the SAPIENS: A Podcast for Everything Human from SAPIENS magazine who has partnered with public media organisation PRX who are one of the world’s top podcast publishers.

Their goal is to bring listeners narrative-driven story telling of the famed anthropologist Margaret Mead, her epic life, and controversial research.

Read more at Samoa Observer