Samoan PM had achilles tendon surgery during two-month absence

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Prime Minister had an achilles tendon operation during his two-month absence in Aotearoa, according to the Samoan High Commission.

The country's High Commissioner to New Zealand Afamasaga Fa'amatalaupu Toleafoa said that he flew from Wellington to Auckland to visit La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Schmidt while he was in Middlemore Hospital.

"All he said was that he had a foot problem, he had to have a minor operation, it sounded like the heel," Afamasaga said.

However, a source at the High Commission told RNZ Pacific that La'auli had surgery to his achilles tendon.

Samoa's opposition leader Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi has claimed La'auli is too sick to lead the country and should resign.

Tuilaepa told Pacific Waves he believes the government is covering up the true nature of the prime minister's illness.

"The rumours are that he should have both legs cut (amputated), he had an accident, a fall, and his legs are absolutely useless, that's what I am told," he said.

Pacific Waves has contacted La'auli multiple times for a response.

In a text message to RNZ Pacific two weeks ago, La'auli said: "Don't worry about Tuilaepa, I have far more better duties to serve Samoa."

In a social media video message while in Auckland, he said that his leg was injured while campaigning for the election in August, and that the "trip for treatment was long overdue".

He said it was "not something the country should be worried about."

In medical terms the achilles heel refers to achilles tendon, the largest tendon at the back of the ankle that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone.

It is the body's strongest and thickest tendon but is also susceptible to inflammation, degeneration and rupture, making walking difficult.

Achilles tendonitis is caused by overuse and overloading of the tendon, in severe cases tears can develop that may need surgical repair.

Afamasaga said Tuilaepa's claims were completely false.

"There's been a lot of speculation [about his health], especially from his political opposition, saying he was a very sick man. I don't know where [Tuilaepa] got his information from," he said.

"I don't know if you've seen the prime minister, he is a big man, he had been touring from village to village before the elections, walking around and had to rest his foot.

"He's just come back from American Samoa, as far as I've seen [from photos], he's been walking, I haven't seen him being pushed around in a wheelchair or using a walking stick," he said.