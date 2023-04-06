Samoan man wanted for questioning for assault in U.S.

Santa Ana, CA — The Santa Ana, CA police department is still searching for a large Samoan suspect who assaulted a man the Main Place Mall.

In mid-February at approximately 7:25PM, the victim was inside Main Place Mall when the suspect approached him and assaulted him.

The suspect fled the area and was seen entering the front passenger side door of a dark colored Jeep Wrangler in the mall parking lot.

Suspect Description: Male, Samoan, 25-35 years old, 6’02”-6’04” tall, 250-280 lbs. black hair, brown eyes & a dark colored beard.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspect is asked to contact Detective Engle at (714) 245-8351 or TEngle@santa-ana.org.