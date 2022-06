Apia, SAMOA — A man police believe shot dead a father and son on Savaii in Samoa has been charged with two counts of murder.

It happened at Fogapoa on Savaii on Thursday evening after a dispute over land escalated

Acting Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Keti said immediately after the shootings the accused man surrendered to police.

The dead man was in his 60s and his son was 18 years old.