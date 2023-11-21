Samoan heritage honored with land gift

Rarotonga, COOK ISLANDS — The Cook Islands Ngāti Maoate tribe, who have close blood ties to the Mata’afa line of Samoa, have gifted land to the Samoan community on Rarotonga.

Maoate Mataiapo Kiriau Turepu, on behalf of Ngāti Maoate, has gifted an acre of titled land situated in Titikaveka to the Samoan community. His great grandmother is the late Lafala Mata’afa.

Turepu explained that this way, the land is gifted to members of their extended Samoan family of Ngāti Maoate, as well as to the wider Samoan community, to build a hall or a home that they can call their own.

Although not everyone supported his decision in a meeting, he expressed that most of the family supported his vision.

Turepu made the announcement of the “gifting of land” during the timely visit of Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, during the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting last week.

Jannette Browne and Gina Keenan Williams, who are both descendants of the late Lafala Vaailua Mata’afa, were both proud and humbled to witness the announcement.

“It was a beautiful gesture and very heartwarming,” said Williams.

Ngāti Maoate hosted Mata’afa and the Governor of American Samoa and his delegates at the Pa Ariki Palace in Ngatangiia.

An o’ora presentation of gifts, which included pareu, ei pupu, tivaivai, and tifatara, was also included in the special occasion.

Pa Marie Ariki also received gifts from the Samoan delegation, including a siapo (tapa cloth).

Following the ceremony, Mata’afa attended a welcoming dinner at Ariki Café, hosted by the Samoan community, who were humbled and jubilant at the news of their “gifted” land.

