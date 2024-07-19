Samoan dance group preserves culture and invites all to join in

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — A Siva Samoa dance academy based in West Auckland is on a mission to preserve and nurture Samoan culture through performing arts.

This year, over 200 individuals packed out the Trust Stadium to witness the enthralling cultural showcase hosted by Le Masiofo Siva Academy.

The academy merges traditional Samoan music and voices with the vitality of the young diaspora in New Zealand.

As it enters its fourth season, director Steva Auina said there were performing arts academies that tailored specifically to females or males.

But Le Masiofo, she said, offers a distinct opportunity for young Samoans in Aotearoa, where tutors are dedicated to reviving traditional Samoan performing arts and passing it on to the younger generation.

One such practice was Samoan's old school style of singing known as 'fa'asala'.

Fa'asala is a complex form of nasal singing with harmonies that significantly differ from the ordinary, often generalised as 'old people'.

"So, this year we did fa'asala…a very nasal type of singing that can only be achieved maybe our grandparents. It's just something that we a so used to."

However, Auina said with the new generation, Le Masiofo music director had to fine-tune the whole group so they could hit the right notes "because hitting those specific notes is not modern, in terms of what our kids are so used to."

"Our themes change and so does our craft. But the team remains the same in terms of those who produce the craft."

Auina believes the Samoan diaspora has become disconnected to culture and traditions over time.

"So many Samoans who live in a different country, we do kind of lose touch with the culture and we also do a little bit of the Samoan faafiafiaga (entertainment)."

She said at this year's performances, Le Masiofo wanted its target our audience, the older generation of Samoans, and "take them back to a moment and place where they are familiar with".

"When our students are performing, we want them to channel their ancestors," she said.

Auina is also a firm believer in opening the doors to welcome those who are non-Samoans to learn about their culture.

Auckland University student Yanz Chen, who grew up around his Samoan best friend, joined as one of the non-Samoan performers.

He participated because of his love for the culture and it turned out to be an experience of a lifetime.

"Personally, I have never been much of a sort of performing kind of person. I did not know I would have a passion for it. I just did it for when I first started to just try something new," Chen said.

For Samoan parents, pride in their children is paramount.

Esther Salafai Limoni, a mother, said that the academy has helped her daughter develop a strong connection with her culture.

"Seeing her immersed in herself, especially from her generation to push herself because sometimes it is hard to put yourself out there when you do not speak Samoan properly or you are not immersed in your culture, but for her she takes every opportunity she gets," Limoni said.

Plans are already in motion for Le Masiofo Academy to travel to Samoa next year to participate in the Teuila Festival, which is held annually in Samoa.

The academy offers classes tailored to different age groups to up to 150 students and is open to all.