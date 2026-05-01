Samoan choreographers behind Michael Jackson biopic proud of Pacific roots

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The lead choreographers for the new Michael Jackson biopic say it's an honor to represent the Pacific as the film smashes box office records worldwide.

The film traces the rise of Michael Jackson, from child star to becoming one of the most influential artist in the world.

Despite receiving negative reviews for its omission of child molestation charges against the late superstar,'Michael' moonwalked its way to a record-breaking US$217 million in its opening weekend world-wide; a record for a music biopic.

Michael choreographers Rich and Tone Talauega played an essential role training the lead actor Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael Jackson's nephew.

The Talauega brothers grew up in Richmond, California but are proud of their Samoan roots, descending from the villages of Pava'ia'i and Sa'ilele in American Samoa.

They rose to prominence on the street dance scene in the early 1990s but through the mentorship of renowned choreographers and dancers, Travis Payne and LaVelle Smith Jr, the Talauega brothers honed in on their choreography skills, learning how to put a performance together for recording artists whether it was for a music video, commercial, film, TV or concerts.

The Talauega brothers have since accumulated an impressive list of high-profile artists on their resume including Madonna, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez to add a few but they are best known for their work with Michael Jackson, dancing on the HIStory World Tour in 1996 and choreographing his music video 'You Rock My World' in 2001.

While the brothers have become influential figures in the entertainment industry, they attribute their Samoan upbringing for their accomplishments. Tone Talauega recalls their mother hosting church choir practices at their home and that they would perform cultural dance items while taking an interest in street dancing.

As the youngest of 14 kids, the Talauega brothers said watching how their parents managed to support them instilled in them strong work ethics and family values, which they've carried on in their dance careers.

Speaking to Pacific Waves, the Talauega brothers said 'Michael' was four years in the making and to see it rise as the number one movie in the world is "like living in a dream".

"I'm trying to take those little moments of being, of the appreciation," Rich said.

"We knew it was going to be big but again, you know, what's in your head is not really reality, right? So to be able to sit back and see that this movie's number one, it just makes us feel good. It's like all the hard work is paying off."

Filming of Michael started in early 2024, however, the Talauega brothers explained that they spent two years prior working with Jackson who had no formal acting or dancing experience.

"As we were talking back and forth, we realized that, you know what, if we're going to start somewhere, we should start with Billie Jean," Tone said.

"So that was the very first number that we started with Jaafar in terms of the numbers that he had to learn and perfect for the movie. The reason why we picked Billie Jean was because of we thought that was not only the bar in terms of like one of the best performances ever on television, it was a one-man show, no dancers, it was just him, a microphone and the audience. That is it.

"We thought that if he can pull this off, he can take the weight of the rest of the film."

The brothers’ contribution in Michael' has not gone unnoticed in the Pacific community, one person has taken to TikTok to praise both Rich and Tone during the post-credits.

They said they are honored at the responses.

"To have your people, you know, love you and support what you do because that's who we do it for.... we don't fake it, we're Samoans," Rich said.

While the movie has been a hit with some audiences, reviews have heavily criticized the film's omission of child molestation charges against the late singer.

Rich said it's "fine" for film critics to have their own opinions but that 'Michael' is a reminder of who the man was.

"All of us know Michael as the 'King of Pop' right? But we don't know Michael Jackson, Michael Joe Jackson, 'MJJ' so to be able to create, to be a part of a story that to show him in the light that is human and real," he said.

"It's the number one movie in the world, it has surpassed what all the critics are saying right now, and it's about time for the critics to jump on the train and celebrate the film with us. It's okay, there's more room on the train!"