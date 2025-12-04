Samoan-American journalist on her Emmy-winning wildfires coverage

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Samoan news anchor has won an Emmy for her coverage of the 2023 wildfires that broke out on Maui in Hawai'i.

In August 2023, the wildfires engulfed Maui Island, destroying the town of Lahaina and killing up to 102 people.

Tamara Vaifanua, who spoke to Pacific Waves has been a journalist for 25 years and currently presents for KSL News in Utah.

Samoan news anchor wins Emmy award for Maui coverage

Born and raised in Utah, Vaifanua's roots traces back to Alao in American Samoa and Pesega, Samoa.

While attending Southern Utah University, Vaifanua said she gravitated towards journalism through a television production class.

Since then, Vaifanua has worked in newsrooms in Nevada and Arizona before making a permanent return to Utah where she's recognised as the first Samoan news anchor.

Vaifanua said her Samoan culture plays an influencing role in her career.

"Although I don't live in Samoa, I was not raised in Samoa and all of my experiences are from living state side — both of my parents instilled that into me all throughout my life where I've been surrounded by my Samoan community," she said.

"So as a storyteller, it's just ingrained in me. I'm so used to being around large groups of people, having fun, being joyful, laughing, telling jokes, celebrating... and so I intentionally just seek out those stories."

Being a news presenter with Pacific island heritage has come with pressure from the Pacific community, Vaifanua admits.

However, she views the pressure as a privilege to ensure their stories are treated with cultural care.

"That pressure is mostly out of respect, you know, I revere my culture, I revere their stories and I want to be delicate with them."

Vaifanua's coverage of the disaster earned her and two other colleagues, Angie Dennison and Eric Beth an Emmy nomination in the Human Interest - Long Form Content category for "Maui Strong", eventually going on to claim the win.

The nomination itself was a highlight for Vaifanua but when she learned of the news that she had won, she said she was "floored".

Having been absent from the actual ceremony to chaperone a church youth dance, Vaifanua said she received a congratulatory text from a friend.

Vaifanua said she dedicates her Emmy award to the people of Maui.

"This Emmy really was for the people of Maui, because without them, without their voice, without their openness and willingness to share some really raw personal emotions with me, I would not have a story to share."

Despite no plans yet to head to Maui soon, Vaifanua said she would love to follow up as there are "still so many stories."

She said people on Maui are still without homes and have not rebuilt two years on.

"Maui has an issue with finding affordable housing for them right now, so I would love to go back and see where they're at.

"I know a lot of people are invested in seeing their journey through."