Samoa welcomes 2022 with fireworks

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa ushered in the new year with spectacular fireworks with hundreds of people converging on the Apia township before midnight to catch a glimpse of the show.

The country became the first in the world to welcome 2022 with the Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa amongst the spectators at the seawall adjacent to the Government Building.

The fireworks was launched from Palisi which overlooks Apia's central business centre with five pyrotechnic experts, who were brought into the country by the Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A.), setting up and overseeing the pyrotechnics show.

The show started at the stroke of midnight – though rain also fell simultaneously and at one stage threatened to throw the spanner in the works – but this did not stop people from seeking out vantage points on the seawall and the roadside to see the show.

Pictures posted on social media showed the Prime Minister accompanied by her friends on Apia's seawall with umbrellas as they watched the fireworks.

In her New Year's message, Fiame said that it will be a time when we can gradually restore our daily lives, narrow disparities and recover the economy.

“As a nation founded on God, there shall be no other way but through our unity in prayer, to seek divine guidance in our daily walk through life and what the future holds for us.

“I wish you all a peaceful, blessed and safe New Year.”

