Samoa urges safe sex, HIV testing after Fiji declares emergency

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Health Ministry is urging Samoans to use safe sex practices, including using condoms correctly, and to avoid sharing needles as the country rolls out its HIV response following Fiji's government declaring an HIV emergency.

The ministry said it was currently strengthening national HIV preparedness and response planning as part of the country's public health response.

The health response includes enhanced surveillance, laboratory capacity readiness, prevention, treatment and care pathways, community engagement, risk communication and coordination with relevant partners, it said in a statement.

"This preparedness work is a precautionary and proactive public health measure. It does not mean that Samoa is experiencing the same situation as Fiji."

The Fijian government has declared an HIV emergency, with one in 60 adults in the country now living with the virus.

Health experts have warned that Fiji's rapidly rising HIV infection rate could spread across the region.

According to a Samoa Observer report, there are 12 individuals living with HIV in Samoa.

Samoa's Health Ministry said HIV prevention is everyone's responsibility, and is encouraged Samoans to take practical steps to protect themselves and others.

"Never share needles, syringes or other injecting equipment. Sharing needles or syringes can transmit HIV and other blood-borne infections," the ministry is advising.

"Always use sterile, unused injecting equipment and seek appropriate health advice and support.

"Practice safer sex and using condoms consistently and correctly."

The ministry is also urging Samoans to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) when appropriate.

"Seek health advice about HIV prevention options and services. Do not share items that may be contaminated with blood."

The ministry said that HIV is a health condition and should not be reason for fear, blame or discrimination.

It added that people living with HIV have the same rights to dignity, privacy, confidentiality and access to healthcare as everyone else.

"HIV is not transmitted through ordinary social contact, such as hugging, shaking hands, sharing food or living and working together.

"Effective treatment enables people living with HIV to live healthy lives and when the virus is durably suppressed, prevents transmission."

The ministry said it would continue to work with communities, partners and relevant government agencies to strengthen Samoa's preparedness.