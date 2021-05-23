Samoa stimulus package offers cattle subsidies for its farmers

Apia, SAMOA — American Samoa’s land is more mountainous than not and as a result pig farming is more prevalent locally. However, in neighboring Samoa, where flat land is more available, cattle farms, in addition to pig farms are viable sources of income, and are being supported by a government stimulus packages that helps the country’s food security and sustains agricultural production.

Recently, the Samoa Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in a press release, announced that eligible cattle farmers are now able to purchase livestock at a reduced rate of the market price with assistance from the Government’s Second Stimulus Package (SP2) from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Acting CEO of Animal Production and Health Division (APHD) Fesilia’i Tulia Molimau Iosefa said the purpose behind the agriculture incentives of SP2 is to help support food security; improve commercial development and sustainable agricultural production while the country continues to be adversely impacted by the global pandemic.

“Currently our economy is slow and our cattle farmers are hardly getting sales for selling of cattle for farm development, which is why the injection of subsidies will not only support the development of cattle farms but also assist in preventing the slaughter of livestock which impacts the sustainability of a slow growing livestock sector” said Fesliai’i.

“Under the scheme our new and existing farmers will get the opportunity to establish more farms or even extend existing farms. In this way our farmers/ new farmers will be purchasing from our existing cattle farmers, thereby keeping the cash circulating in our economy with the aim of improving and increasing the number of livestock farmers”

Current efforts are being made by the Ministry to contact cattle farmers who have been on a wait list as far back as 2016 while also raising awareness to help reach eligible farmers who are interested in purchasing under the scheme.

The farmers who applied for cattle in 2016 are being urged by the Ministry to check their names against a list which has been uploaded on to their website or contact the Animal Production and Health Division directly.

In addition any cattle farmers that are interested in selling their livestock under the scheme are also encouraged to come forward and submit an application to become a supplier.

(Samoa Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries)