Samoa reports 5 new COVID cases

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of Health (M.O.H.) reported five new COVID-19 positive cases detected between 29 January and 5 February 2023 in its latest situational report on the coronavirus.

The situational report was released by the Ministry through the Government Press Secretariat on Saturday with the health authorities reporting that the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the previous week was 0.7 per cent.

Of the total number of COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in Samoa, a total of 16,402 were cases from the community since the first cases was detected 17 March 2022. And a total of 192 cases were detected at the Port of Entry at the Faleolo International Airport and Matautu Wharf since November of 2020.

The total number of COVID-19 cases admitted to health facilities since the country's first community transmission case was detected on 17 March 2022 is 346 with 312 discharged and sent home. There are currently no patients admitted to the hospital or the Intensive Care Unit at the Moto'otua National Hospital, states the situational report.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Samoa remains at 29 which was last recorded in June last year.

Read more at Samoa Observer