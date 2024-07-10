Samoa reports 10 new dengue cases

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Ministry of Health (M.O.H.) has yet again emphasised the practice of preventative measures following 10 new lab-confirmed dengue cases, according to reports from the Samoa Observer.

The declaration of the new confirmed cases was published in its most recent surveillance report issue No. 18 from June 24–30.

According to the release, the majority of cases involved people between the ages of 20 and 29, and given that the trend indicates a decrease, it was strongly encouraged to keep practicing preventative measures.

Since November of last year, a total of 456 lab-confirmed dengue cases have been recorded and there have been no dengue related deaths so far.

The Ministry of Health stressed that there was no significant improvement in the growing number of dengue-like cases nationwide despite the national clean-up campaign, and they cautioned the public to comply with proactive precautions.

Healthcare professionals have emphasised the significance of taking preventative action to stop the infection from spreading, such as removing stagnant water sources from residential areas to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.

To reduce the chance of mosquito bites, people are also urged to use safeguards such as repellants, mosquito nets, and proper clothes.

Read more at The Observer

These findings could potentially lessen the effect of future outbreaks by strengthening early warning systems and improving outbreak response tactics.

A recent study on climate indicators and global dengue incidence spanning from 1990 to 2019 has shed light on critical associations.

Researchers identified the Indian Ocean basin-wide (IOBW) index as a significant indicator closely linked to dengue epidemics in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

According to the study published in the journal Science, the IOBW index serves as a reliable predictor of dengue incidence due to its influence on local temperature anomalies through teleconnections.

These findings hold promise in bolstering early warning systems and enhancing outbreak response strategies, potentially mitigating the impact of future outbreaks.

Additionally, there are still significant discrepancies in what is known about the mechanisms driving dengue transmission that are driven by climate change, despite progress in this area.

The study emphasises the necessity for comprehensive strategies that take into account the various environmental factors seen in different places in order to accurately predict and contain dengue outbreaks around the globe.

Meanwhile, the North West of Upolu (NWU) and Apia Urban Area (AUA) regions have a high concentration of dengue cases.