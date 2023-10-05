Samoa is predicting palolo this weekend

Apia, SAMOA — The first rising of the rare ocean delicacy 'palolo' is forecast to occur in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 6, for this year, according to the Samoa Meteorological Service.

The forecast is based on the lunar cycle or the moon phase which is the seventh day after the full moon in October and November each year.

An explanation from weather officials is that the rising of the rare ocean delicacy is based on the lunar cycle and the tide prediction.

It is predicted that the palolo rises seven days after the full moon.

There are certain areas where the spawning would be heavy for people to go to and fish for palolo. The areas where there are healthy and good corals are expected to have more palolo than the areas where corals had been dissolved or destroyed.

