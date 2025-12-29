Samoa police launch series of coordinated raids against spread of meth

Apia, SAMOA — (28 December, 2025) Police in the Independent State of Samoa have intensified their campaign against the spread of methamphetamine (meth), launching a series of coordinated raids that resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects — both men and women — between December 16 and 23.

Of the 17 suspects arrested, 15 were men and 2 were women. Their arrests bring the total number of individuals taken into custody during meth raids in Samoa in December 2025 to 44.

The raids spanned multiple urban and peri‑urban villages — including Apia, Lelata, Leone, Vailele, Fagali’i Uta, Falelauniu Tai, Vaitele Fou, Leauvaa, Toamua‑uta, Nuu‑fou, and Sinamoga — confirming the widespread reach of meth distribution networks across Samoa.

A police report revealed that during one of the raids, officers charged and detained a couple — both teachers — for possession of meth. The report also noted that several raids took place in family homes where children were present, describing it as deeply troubling that young people were exposed to such crimes in spaces meant to be safe.

This development has prompted Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt to urge all Village Mayors and Government representatives to take a united stand against illicit drugs, reinforcing the need for collective action at both community and national levels.

The Prime Minister made the appeal during a Cabinet meeting with all Village Mayors and representatives at Tooa Salamasina Hall. Laauli emphasized that the government is considering stricter enforcement of the Village Fono Act, empowering village councils to impose their own penalties on offenders while ensuring that national law continues to take its course.

The Prime Minister also appealed to all churches to join the national fight against illicit drugs, stressing the need to safeguard Samoa from the corrosive influence of “blood money” and to ensure that the safety and security of the country remain paramount.

To further safeguard the nation’s security, Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa authorized police officers to be armed during future drug raids, marking a significant escalation in Samoa’s fight against meth.

He argued that the rapid rise in illegal drug activity is closely linked to the possession of unlawful firearms, stressing that police officers must be protected when conducting drug raids. Laauli further noted that people are increasingly emboldened, citing a recent police investigation into a social media post showing a man openly displaying an illegal automatic assault rifle.

Last year, a senior police officer was fatally shot at Nofoalii by a man whom police had sought to arrest after he killed another individual the previous day. At the time, officers were not armed. In response to ongoing concerns over police safety, the Prime Minister announced that the US Embassy will donate bulletproof vests to support officers undertaking dangerous raids.

Among the 44 arrests recorded in December were two individuals caught attempting to smuggle meth into Samoa from American Samoa.

The first individual was identified in a targeted operation when he arrived at the Faleolo International Airport on the last flight from American Samoa on Dec. 12. Police were called in and assisted in the search when the man was reluctant to cooperate.

The body search discovered a small bag concealed in the suspect's underwear that contained five other packages, which tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 141 grams. A 32-year-old male of Vaitele and Nuu has been charged with possession and importation of prohibited goods.

The second major bust occurred at Matautu Wharf on Dec. 13, during the Lady Samoa IV’s return trip from American Samoa. Authorities discovered two large plastic bags containing 6.032 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside a box of frozen chicken. A 59‑year‑old man from Toomatagi, employed at the Quarantine Office in Matautu, has since been charged with possession of meth and the importation of prohibited goods.

According to police, the combined street value of the two separate busts is estimated at $6.3 million tala.

The Prime Minister stressed that the most alarming aspect is the participation of public servants in illegal drug operations. Several senior government officers were recently charged and some jailed for possession and use of meth, and several cases linked to officers employed with Customs have been caught smuggling the drug hidden in food products.

Samoa is just three months into its yearlong public awareness campaign, “Say No to Illegal Drugs,” and the Prime Minister is urging collective action. From churches and village councils to the police and parents, he is calling on every sector of society to unite in the fight to eliminate illegal drugs from Samoa.

“The Government cannot do this alone, we need to stand and work together,” he said.

The Samoa Government is beefing up border control by providing the necessary equipment, such as X-ray machines at all ports of entry and is awaiting the arrival of two more K9 dogs from New Zealand.