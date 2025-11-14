Samoa police investigate kidnapping and assault

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Samoa woman in her late 20s freed herself after she says she was kidnapped, assaulted, and tied to an iron pole.

After members of her husband’s family, who were her alleged captors fell asleep, she managed to escape.

She reportedly then fled to a nearby household whose residents hid her and guided her to the main road to catch an early morning bus. She later reached a friend, a police officer, who accompanied her to Faleata Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.

The following morning, a black minivan carrying several family members reportedly returned to the house. Three women allegedly confronted her at the back of the kitchen, slapping, punching, kicking, and stomping her before putting her inside the vehicle. She reported she was also beaten with a stick and struck with an iron rod. One older female relative allegedly cut her hair with scissors, while others tied her to an iron pole. During the assault, a suspect reportedly threatened her, saying, “There is no family in Samoa that can challenge us. You will see when we get to kuā, we are going to mark you like an animal.”

Police said the assault followed a dispute at the victim’s home. According to her account, the confrontation began on October 30 when her sister-in-law allegedly punched her and called other relatives, claiming she had been attacked.

The circulation of a video showing the incident on social media has provided police with further evidence. Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed the footage was recorded by the family and said the victim is now under the care of the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG).

Leiataua said the suspects are already known to police and are relatives of a notorious criminal. “The video, together with witness statements and the victim’s account, provides sufficient evidence to file charges,” he said.

(Source: Samoa Observer)