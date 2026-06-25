Samoa police denied access to interview accused hitmen in person

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's acting police commissioner says Vietnamese authorities have denied a request for the in-person interviewing of two Apia men who could face execution for the murder of a suspected Sydney gang boss.

Joseph Vaa and Steve Tofa are in custody after they admitted their involvement in the shooting of Lorenzo Lemalu Tovia outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City last month.

The two Samoa nationals read televised confessions, handcuffed and restrained in chairs, after Tovia died at the scene and his associate, Sauni Sam, was seriously injured.

During a media briefing on Monday, Samoa's Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samueleu Afamasaga said the police had sought permission to visit the pair in Vietnam to conduct interviews, as part of the investigation.

Despite criminal proceedings being underway against the two in Vietnam, authorities in Ho Chi Minh City had denied the request, Leiataua said.

"The only option available to us at this stage is to submit written questions," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had since submitted a formal diplomatic request seeking access to the pair to assess their welfare, and to obtain information relevant to the investigation.

Leiataua said foreign affairs officials initially requested assistance from Vietnam to determine what support was needed for the two.

Additional assistance was also sought from Australian and New Zealand diplomatic offices based in Vietnam, he said.

Meanwhile, Leiataua said the case is being investigated in Samoa by a multi-agency task force, led by the police.

The team includes representatives from immigration, Customs, the Central Bank of Samoa and the Attorney General's office, all of whom have been working alongside police since the investigation began.

"The public and the media may not be aware that several government ministries have been involved from the beginning of the investigation," Leiataua said.

He said the task force was working closely with the government and overseas partners to address both the criminal investigation and the well-being of the accused.

"Authorities are working to ensure that those responsible are held accountable once all of the evidence has been gathered," he said.

Three people - including a New Zealand man previously detained at the airport - have been charged with bribery and providing false information to the police during the investigation.

They were expected to appear in the Apia District Court this week to face money laundering charges.