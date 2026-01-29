Samoa police confirm there will be an autopsy after the death of Sia Figiel

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The autopsy of Papalii Sia Figiel, 37 was one of the issues discussed by Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga on Wednesday.

The Samoa Observer said Acting Commission Leiataua confirmed that there will be a post-mortem examination to identify the cause of death in the case of Figiel, who was found dead in her prison cell on Monday morning.

Leiataua said the prison officers rushed her to Faleolo District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Observer, he said at the moment, there is no foul play suspected for the death of Figiel, but investigations are continuing.

Figiel was remanded in custody since 2024 for the death of Professor Caroline Gabbard, who was found dead at Papali'i's art studio and home at Vaivase-Uta.