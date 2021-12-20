Samoa police arrest seven people following drugs raid

Apia, SAMOA — Seven people were in arrested in a drugs raid at a house in Vaitele, Samoa.

Police seized methamphetamine; marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a search on the property.

Five men and two women are now in the custody of the Police.

This was confirmed by Deputy Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo in response to questions from Radio Polynesia.

This is the same residence that police raided in July.

During that raid, Police seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash worth more than $20,000 tala.