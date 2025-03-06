Samoa Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote

Apia, SAMOA — Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafaremains the leader of the government after surviving a second vote of no-confidence vote in two weeks.

The motion of no-confidence was moved by the chair and leader of the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party La’auli Leuatea Schmidt.

The results came to 32 members of parliament opposing the motion and 19 for it. Fiame needed a simple majority which was provided by the opposition members voting against the removal of Fiame.

The numbers indicate that 51 members voted.

