Samoa PM interviewed on Talatala le Ta’ui podcast

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Atoa o Samoa Talks between the governments of Samoa and American Samoa are set to resume in early 2026, with the exact date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Speaking from Auckland, New Zealand—where he has been receiving scheduled medical treatment for a leg injury since September 21st — Prime Minister of Samoa, Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, confirmed the update during a Monday night interview with local podcaster Taupau Tauleave Toluono.

The Prime Minister’s appearance on My View, Your Take — a segment of the Talatala Le Ta'ui podcast hosted by Taupau — marked the launch of a weekly program dedicated to exploring issues that strengthen ties and foster development between the two Samoas through mutual collaboration.

Taupau opened the conversation by reflecting on the historic ceremony marking the official opening of the 18th Parliament of the Independent State of Samoa, held on September 16, 2025. During the occasion, the Prime Minister, members of Cabinet, and Members of Parliament were formally sworn in by the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto‘a Sualauvi II.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, and House Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, representing the American Samoa Government.

“It was a historic moment for the Territory,” noted Taupau, “as it marked the first time a sitting Governor of American Samoa and Fono leaders were formally invited to such a prestigious occasion.”

He then posed the question: “What inspired your decision to extend this special invitation to the leaders of American Samoa?”

Prime Minister Laauli responded that he felt it was the right thing to do not only as a courtesy from one leader to another, but also from one family member to another.

"We are family," he declared. "We speak the same language, we observe the same culture and traditions, our lineages intertwine, we are one people.

"The Samoan salutation, 'Mai le tai samasama o le Tui Manu'a ma Malaetele, seia paia Fili ma Puletuu na tauilo ai Malo,' immortalizes the sacred geography of the Samoan islands. From the sacred islands of the Tui Manu'a, to the sacred thresholds of chiefs and ceremonial guardians in Savaii veiled in reverence."

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the recent ceremony would set a meaningful precedent for future leaders of Samoa. He emphasized the importance of the Samoan people witnessing the active participation of American Samoa’s leadership in prestigious national events, describing it as a powerful gesture of mutual respect and cooperation.

“It was overwhelming and uplifting to hear the audience applaud and cheer when Governor Pula, Senate President Tuaolo, and Speaker Savali entered the venue,” the Prime Minister shared. “It was a sign of recognition — an affirmation of the respect between the leaders of our two countries. You see, we may be under different political jurisdictions, but we are one people.”

After the ceremony on Sept 16th, which was held at the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium within the government’s sports complex at Tuana’imato, Governor Pula and the Fono leaders held a meeting with Laauli later in the day. It was an especially significant meeting, because it marked the first time an American Samoa Governor and Fono leaders have met a Samoa Prime Minister inside the Cabinet Room.

During the discussions, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of holding regular Atoa o Samoa Talks to strengthen cooperation and address shared challenges and opportunities faced by the two Samoas.

"Our discussion with Governor Pula and the Fono leaders was brief, owing to time constraints related to their return flight to the Territory that same day," Laauli recalled. "Nevertheless, it was a highly constructive exchange, and we reached consensus on several key issues of mutual importance."

Prime Minister Laauli reflected on Governor Pula’s remarks during their brief meeting noting their shared emphasis on preserving the cultural ties that bind the two Samoas.

“He acknowledged that while collaboration on socio-economic development is vital, it means little if we fail to prioritize the truth that we are of the same blood, flesh, and bone,” Laauli said. “But if we work together as one family, then whatever we achieve — whether great or small — we share as a family that endures hardship together. What is good for American Samoa is also good for Samoa and vice versa.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that Governor Pula extended a personal invitation for him to visit Manu‘a, which he has graciously accepted. He also shared that Senate President Tuaolo and House Speaker Savali invited him and members of the Samoa Parliament to observe sessions of the American Samoa Legislature.

In turn, Prime Minister Laauli extended a reciprocal invitation for American Samoa lawmakers to attend and observe proceedings of the Samoa Parliament, reinforcing a spirit of mutual respect and legislative exchange.

Taupau informed the Prime Minister that upon their return to the Territory, the Fono leaders introduced a concurrent resolution calling for the resumption of the Atoa o Samoa Talks. The resolution was unanimously passed by both chambers of the American Samoa Legislature.

Prime Minister Laauli expressed his gratitude to the Fono leadership for their commitment to advancing the Atoa o Samoa Talks, affirming that the initiative is moving forward as previously discussed.

Reflecting on the history of the initiative originally known as the 2Samoa Talks when he first entered politics in 2006 — Laauli noted that nearly two decades have passed since its inception, yet no concrete policies have been implemented to address key areas of social and economic development affecting the standard of living in both countries.

He attributed this lack of progress to recurring conflicts with federal policies and shifting priorities among successive administrations leading the executive branch of the American Samoa Government.

When the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party first came to power five years ago under the leadership of then Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata‘afa, the 2Samoa Talks was renamed the Atoa o Samoa Talks.

Laauli recalled encouraging then Prime Minister Fiame to pursue deeper collaboration with the American Samoa Government, emphasizing the many potential benefits rooted in the close cultural ties shared by the two Samoas.

He noted that American Samoa’s unique relationship with the United States Federal Government affords it certain advantages — benefits that, through strategic cooperation, could also positively impact Samoa.

One such example is the remittances sent by Samoa workers employed at the canneries in American Samoa. These U.S. dollar transfers, when converted to Samoa tala, effectively double in value, providing significant economic support to families in Samoa.

Prime Minister Laauli stated that his administration has been focused on stabilizing the urgent financial crisis it inherited from the previous government. The severity of the situation necessitated the adoption of an Emergency Budget under Article 105 of the Constitution, which provides for special financial measures in response to unforeseen national challenges.

He confirmed that the financial situation is now under control, and a short-term fiscal plan has been developed to guide the government over the next three months. With this groundwork in place, the Prime Minister affirmed that the resumption of the Atoa o Samoa Talks is now the administration’s next priority, with the exact date to reconvene the dialogue to be announced sometime at the beginning of 2026.

Responding to questions about the long-term plans initiated by the previous administration to establish a Samoa Consulate General's Office on land allocated by the American Samoa Government in Tafuna, Laauli confirmed that the project will proceed as planned. He further noted that Cabinet has approved amendments to the project’s scope to better align with current priorities.

In a gesture of reciprocity, the Samoa Government has earmarked land at Taumeasina, Moata‘a for the future construction of an American Samoa Embassy in the Independent State of Samoa — cementing a deepening commitment to diplomatic presence and bilateral cooperation between the two Samoas.

Laauli stated that upon his return to Samoa, he will meet with Samoa’s Consul General to American Samoa, Fata Brian Kaio, who is expected to present the feasibility study that will determine whether construction of a permanent consulate facility should proceed.

“I personally believe the need for a dedicated Consulate General’s Office is well justified,” Laauli explained. “Thousands of Samoan nationals work in the canneries and across various sectors in the Territory, and many have made American Samoa their permanent home.”

The Samoa Consulate General’s Office in American Samoa was officially established in 2005 at the Methodist Iupeli Siliva Building in Fagatogo, following approval from the U.S. State Department. On July 31, 2023, the office relocated to its current premises at Unit 108, Mosooi Business Center in Ottoville, Tafuna.

“It has been two decades, and we’re still renting office space,” the Prime Minister remarked. “It’s time we make this a reality — establish a permanent presence to better serve our citizens with their immigration and travel needs.”

He also shared that Cabinet-approved amendments to the project include the construction of additional facilities to provide housing for cannery workers from Samoa, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting its diaspora in the Territory.

Prime Minister Laauli stated that the timeline for construction will be guided by the recommendation of Consul General Kaio, whose long-standing residence in the Territory has given him a deep understanding of the situation on the ground.

However, he affirmed that the government stands ready to move forward with this important undertaking.

Taupau also raised concerns regarding the welfare of Samoa nationals employed at the StarKist canneries in American Samoa, emphasizing Samoa’s ongoing efforts to advocate for improved employment conditions.

He highlighted the need to include decent living quarters for these workers —similar to the accommodations provided for Samoa’s seasonal workers in New Zealand and Australia where housing is a standard component of their employment agreements.

Prime Minister Laauli expressed his gratitude to the StarKist company for its longstanding commitment to employing Samoa nationals in American Samoa. He emphasized that the Samoa Government’s relationship with StarKist — facilitated through the support of the American Samoa Government — is a well-established partnership that predates the current Seasonal Workers Programs in New Zealand and Australia.

“It has been a close and complementary relationship that has withstood the test of time and circumstance,” Laauli affirmed. “Why? Because dialogue is easy — we speak the same language and we understand each other well.”

However, the Prime Minister acknowledged that challenges remain. He cited data from American Samoa authorities indicating that Samoan nationals significantly outnumber U.S. nationals in the inmate population at the Tafuna Correctional Facility (TCF) — a reality he said he does not take lightly.

Laauli noted that many of those incarcerated are employees of the StarKist company, and that their offenses often stem from difficult living conditions and unfavorable circumstances within their immediate environment. He underscored the need for proactive measures to address these social vulnerabilities, including improved housing and support systems for Samoa workers in the Territory, and particularly the lack of affordable rental housing. He noted that many are compelled to live with relatives, where they are expected to contribute not only to daily household expenses but also to cultural obligations — fa'alavelave.

Laauli emphasized that this issue warrants serious and sustained discussion during the upcoming Atoa o Samoa Talks, as it directly affects the well-being and stability of Samoa nationals residing in the Territory.

He reiterated that this concern is a driving factor behind his decision to incorporate housing facilities into the development plans for the new Consulate General’s Office in Tafuna. These accommodations are intended to support Samoa workers who currently face housing insecurity. The Prime Minister also noted that StarKist management is planning a similar initiative, with proposed housing facilities in Atu‘u to better serve their workforce.

The Prime Minister’s appearance on My View, Your Take — a segment of the Talatala Le Ta'ui podcast hosted by Taupau continued with other areas of concern and interest in developing the relationship between the two Samoas — such as Sports, Agriculture, etc. Samoa News will report further on the appearance of Prime Minister Laauli on this segment this week.