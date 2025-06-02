Samoa parliament to be dissolved in June, election date to come

BASED ON A RNZ REPORT — May 28, 2025 — Its official. Samoa's parliament will be dissolved next week and the country will have an early return to the polls.

The confirmation comes after a dramatic day in Parliament on Tuesday, which saw the government's budget voted down at its first reading.

In a live address, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa confirmed the dissolution of Parliament.

"Upon the adjournment of Parliament yesterday, I met with the Head of State and tendered my advice to dissolve Parliament," she said.

Fiame said that advice was accepted, and the Head of State has confirmed that the official dissolution of Parliament will take place on Tuesday, 3 June.

According to Samoa's constitution, an election must be held within three months of parliament being dissolved.

Fiame reassured the public that constitutional arrangements are in place to ensure the elections are held lawfully and smoothly.

In the meantime, she said the government will operate in caretaker mode with oversight on public expenditure.

"There are constitutional provisions governing the use of public funds by a caretaker government," she said.

"Priority will be given to ensuring that the machinery of government continues to function."

She also took a moment to thank the public for their prayers and support during this time.

Despite the political instability, Fiame said Samoa's 63rd Independence Day celebrations will proceed as planned.

The official program begins with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 1 June at 6pm at Muliwai Cathedral.

This will be followed by a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, 2 June in front of the Government Building at Eleele Fou.

The dissolution of Parliament brings to an end months of political instability which began in January.