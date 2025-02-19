Samoa pancake lady pleads guilty to meth charges

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that a woman caught selling methamphetamines and marijuana pleaded guilty to the charges in the Samoa Supreme Court on Monday and will be held in custody awaiting her sentencing next month.

Lee Fiatamalii Leituala sells sandwiches and pancakes around Apia town and was found to be carrying narcotics when a search was conducted.

Leituala was charged with one count of possession of narcotics namely methamphetamine, one count of possession of narcotics namely marijuana leaves and one count of possession of utensils namely a pipe and a straw.

According to the summary of facts, Leituala was caught by police at Tulaele on December 10, 2024 with two small plastic bags containing methamphetamine, marijuana leaves and utensils namely a pipe and a straw.

The court was told that the police received tips from members of the public about the woman selling drugs. Police approached the woman and found that she was selling methamphetamine and marijuana under the guise of selling sandwiches and pancakes. The court was told the woman was arrested, taken to the police station and charged after statement was taken from her.

The defendant who appeared unrepresented has been remanded in custody until March 24, for sentencing on all three charges to which she pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor, Maiavatele Timothy Fesili opposed bail for the defendant saying that she has previous convictions for similar offenses.