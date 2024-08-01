Sāmoa or Samoa: Debate over the use of diacritical marks, glottal stops and macrons

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — There are differing opinions among speakers of the Sāmoan language in New Zealand on the use of certain diacritical marks and glottal stops when learning.

While language experts agree there have been discussions for a more consistent written and reading text, there are mixed views about using macrons and glottal stops, which indicate specific pronunciations.

A diacritical mark, also known as a diacritic, refers to any mark, shape, stroke, or sign added or attached to a letter for a particular reason.

The specific reason behind the usage of a diacritical mark will depend on the mark itself and, often, which language it is used in.

Auckland University's Sāmoan lecturer, Lemoa Henry Fesuluai, said developing consistent written Sāmoan language context and structure, and developing the reading beyond its current nature, is important.

"That's where we want these second-language Sāmoan learners to move: they become expert learners and become familiar with how we Sāmoan operate in written and reading language.

"There are also a lot of New Zealand-born Sāmoan who are immersed in the language, that I don't think they must acquire diacritical marks because of their understanding of the language."

Historically, Christian missionaries introduced diacritical marks to Sāmoan in the 19th century, including the glottal stop and the macron.

These symbols helped ensure accurate pronunciation and meaning in written texts, like the Bible translated by Reverend George Pratt.

However, in the mid-20th century, the Department of Education, in what was then Western Samoa, excluded diacritics from written Sāmoan.

This policy led to generations of speakers who did not use the marks.

As Sāmoan language programs have been introduced in New Zealand, there has been a push to reintroduce diacritics to aid in language learning.

Former language specialist for the Ministry of Education in Sāmoan, Ainslie Chu Ling-So'o, said diacritical marks should always be used - or used consistently - to ensure that literacy is fully acquired in Sāmoan.

Ling-So'o conducted research for her master's thesis in linguistics, where she showed the impacts of reading difficulties in children learning Sāmoan.

She said her research confirmed the need to have these diacritical marks - to aid understanding of words and prevent learners trying to guess the correct pronunciation without the marks.

"It is an absolute must to use diacritical marks in our language - the glottal stop indicated with the apostrophe and the macron to indicate the lengthened vowel sounds are the diacritical marks we use only for our vowels."

The reintroduction of Sāmoan into mainstream curricula in places like New Zealand has renewed the focus on using diacritics.

Despite these initiatives, inconsistencies persist in how diacritics are used.

Teachers, particularly those in diaspora communities, often lack extensive exposure to the language's nuances, affecting their ability to teach Sāmoan effectively.

Manukau Institute of Technology's Musuiaiga Neil Sitagata-Tapu said as a language educator, there is still an issue when it comes to grading work, and they are working on getting it right because some use the diacritical marks, and some did not.

"Having the diacritics there is solely for the pronunciation," he said.

He said he decides to use the marks depending on who he is engaging with and their proficiency to the Sāmoan language.

"If I'm writing to someone who isn't experienced with the language, I put in the diacritics for the sole person who is pronouncing the words properly."

However, when it comes to sports commentary and Sāmoan athletes' names, Tautai A'e Podcast host Asiata Vaoliko said it was crucial to have these marks, especially when it comes to pronouncing Sāmoa.

Asiate said, as an example, the name Papāalii (pronunciation: pah-pah-ah-lee-e) without the macron becomes Papaalii (pah-pah-lee).

Similarly, rugby league star Jerome Lūa'i's name is often pronounced by commentators as 'loo-why', instead of 'loo-wah-e'.

[Editor’s Note: Growing up in American Samoa, I was often told you could tell the difference between native speakers and those who had learned the Samoan language through book learning — the use of diacritical marks was by ‘book-learning’ not native speakers. Guess which was preferred? ra]