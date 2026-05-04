Samoa opens traditional Chinese medicine clinic

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic has opened at Samoa's Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia.

The clinic was officially opened by Minister of Health Vaaaoao Salumalo Alofipo and China's Ambassador to Samoa, Fei Mingxing.

Traditional Chinese Medicine doctors, Dr Xu Dan and Dr Kong Jing, with years of experience will work at the clinic, the Samoa government said in a statement.

Vaaaoao said the value of the new facility goes beyond clinical care — it represents knowledge exchange and capacity building for Samoa's health system.

He said the clinic at the main hospital will provide integrated and holistic care to local communities.

"This clinic stands as a strong symbol of the enduring partnership between our two nations and our shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of our people," he said.

(RNZ Pacific)

SUBSEA GEOTHERMAL TESTING

The Tongan government has begun testing subsea geothermal technology, which it says could reduce dependence on imported diesel.

Talanoa o Tonga reported the pilot deployment marks the first stage of a project aimed at harnessing geothermal heat generated by subsea volcanic activity.

It launched on 22 April in partnership with United States-based developer Endurance Energy.

The initial phase will test how it works in Tonga's marine environment, and results from the pilot will determine whether the project moves to larger-scale development.

(RNZ Pacific)

MUFI HANNEMANN TO RETIRE

Mufi Hannemann, a former Honolulu mayor and longtime leader in Hawaii’s visitor industry, announced Saturday that he will retire as president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association after more than a decade at the helm.

Hannemann, 71, made the announcement at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, HLTA’s annual fundraiser, telling participants it would be his final walk in his official capacity leading the nearly 80‑year‑old organization. He first took charge of HLTA in January 2011, serving until July 2012, and returned in July 2015, guiding the association through economic downturns, the COVID‑19 pandemic and major shifts in tourism policy.

Hannemann told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Saturday that he notified the HLTA board Friday of his plans to retire and is working with the executive committee to set an official date. He said he will remain at his post through a transition period once his successor is chosen.

Hannemann also wants to oversee the conclusion of several major initiatives, including the closing ceremony for his Generational Mentoring initiative for college seniors, the Hawai‘i Hotel &Restaurant Show in June and distribution of Charity Walk community grants.

A Fulbright Scholar and Harvard University graduate, Hannemann began his career teaching and coaching at ‘Iolani School before entering public service under the late Gov. George Ariyoshi. He later served as a White House Fellow to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, worked in the private sector at C. Brewer and served as Honolulu mayor from 2005 to 2010.

Hannemann said his retirement plans include devoting more time to Pacific Century Fellows, a leadership program he founded in 1996 that has produced more than 500 alumni, as well as to youth sports initiatives, including Team Aloha, a girls basketball program promoting Title IX opportunities.

He said he is also planning to focus on projects that support the Pacific islands, where his involvement harks back to his time as a Pacific island affairs specialist during Ariyoshi’s administration.

“It’s all about leaving the place better than you found it, and I’m going to do everything that I can do to pass on what I’ve learned and offer my experience of a lifetime to young people,” Hannemann said. “That’s what leaders do — prepare and make it easier for the next generation.”

(Star-Advertiser)

168 NATIVE BIRDS FOUND SLAUGHTERED ON KAUAI

A mass killing of native birds on Kaua’i’s south shore has conservationists calling on others to change the way they treat other animals.

Conservationists reported finding 168 ‘Ua‘u kani (wedge-tailed shearwater) seabirds killed at Keoneloa, commonly known as Shipwreck Beach, Wednesday evening.

Because of the nature of the slaying, conservationists concluded cats are likely the culprit.

“Cats will make these little clumps of feathers around the carcass. They eat the meat in a certain way, and then they often will remove the head and often eat the brain,” said Bret Mossman, Department of Land and Natural Resources Natural Resource Management specialist.

Native bird advocate Sabra Kauka added, “I’m horrified. I’m horrified by it, and the magnitude of this one is just huge. It should never have happened.”

Sabra and many angered advocates are calling on others not to feed feral cats, and to contain and neuter their pets.

“I don’t see any need. for a whole huge number of feral cats on the island. It’s quite horrible, the damage they do,” Kauka asserted.

Feeding feral felines is illegal on Kauai as of 2022, when the Kauai County Council passed an ordinance prohibiting it on county property.

“It’s never been about like, no cats, cats shouldn’t exist. Like, people shouldn’t have cats at all. But it’s about being a responsible pet owner and keeping your cats indoors,” conservationist Aliana Ho said.

DLNR estimated the ‘Ua‘u Kani population on Kaua‘i’s southern coast at about 1,500 birds.

“168 is a pretty good chunk of that population,” Mossman said, pointing out that all of the birds that were killed were adults. “Losing these 168 birds before they can breed is going to be a major impact.”

(Hawaii News Now)

NEW ZEALANDER DETAINED IN ICE FACILITY

The mother of a detained New Zealander is calling on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters to help her daughter.

Everlee Wihongi was entering her third week in US detention after being detained in an ICE processing center in California. The Wihongi family, who had lived in the US for three decades, were returning to the United States following a family holiday in Aotearoa.

Betty Wihongi said they didn't even consider they may have an issue at the border as most of the family were naturalized American citizens and Everlee Wihongi holds a Green Card.

Betty Wihongi said she was separated from Everlee Wihongi at the airport and waited for seven hours before receiving a call from her distraught daughter. Everlee Wihongi explained there was an issue with a historic charge and she was being sent to an ICE processing center The mother of a detained New Zealander is calling on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters to help her daughter.

Everlee Wihongi was entering her third week in US detention after being detained in an ICE processing center in California. The Wihongi family, who had lived in the US for three decades, were returning to the United States following a family holiday in Aotearoa.

Betty Wihongi said they didn't even consider they may have an issue at the border as most of the family were naturalized American citizens and Everlee Wihongi holds a Green Card.

Betty Wihongi said she was separated from Everlee Wihongi at the airport and waited for seven hours before receiving a call from her distraught daughter. Everlee Wihongi explained there was an issue with a historic charge and she was being sent to an ICE processing center When contacted by Mata, the office of Peters, said "this is a consular matter, and the ministry is dealing with it. The minister is being kept updated on those efforts."

When asked if Peters would respond directly to Betty Wihongi's appeal, the office said "the message had been relayed" but said it must go through consular channels.

A spokesperson said "the minister is being kept informed and trusts the professionalism and effort that our Embassy/consular staff are providing".

But Betty Wihongi said there was little support. No one had visited Everlee Wihongi in detention, they had not received any support in finding a lawyer and when her daughter finally got through on the phone, she claimed the staffer asked her "what do you want me to do about this?".

The spokesperson for Peters said there were aspects of the case that could not be shared for privacy reasons.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs in a statement, said:

"While the New Zealand government is unable to influence the immigration decisions of other governments, MFAT continues to provide consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander detained in Los Angeles.

"The type of support available in these situations includes ensuring that New Zealanders have access to legal representation, advising family, and engaging with detention facilities where that is needed. For further information on how consular cases are supported please visit Safe Travel: You have been arrested or jailed.

"For privacy reasons, we are unable to comment on the details of any individual case."

(RNZ Pacific)