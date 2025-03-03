Samoa offers reward for escaped prisoner

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa govt is offering a $ST5000 cash reward to anyone that has information on the whereabouts of a rapist that leads to his arrest.

So far the offer has attracted few leads that police were unable to substantiate.

Acting Police Commissioner, Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga told the Samoa Observer that a special police team is still searching for Lautiti Tualima and continues to verify each lead provided by members of the public.

He encouraged the public to assist in providing any information they may have on the whereabouts of the escapee and the cash reward offer still stands.

“There weren’t that many leads and none of it was close to any clear indication of where he is,” he added.

According to Leiataua, they had sought the assistance of the village of Satapuala where Tualima is from but the village councils' search was unsuccessful.

The Ministry of Police assured that they were not resting until they captured Tualima and put him behind bars for the safety of the public.