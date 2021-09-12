Samoa not opening up for tourism anytime soon

Apia, SAMOA — The Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Tourism Authority says tourism in Samoa will not be opening up anytime soon.

Faamatuainu Lenata'I Suifua Faamatuainu was clarifying a statement on Radio Australia quoting him as saying the borders will reopen next year.

He said while there have been discussions with American Samoa and New Zealand about the possibility of opening travel bubbles, borders will not be opening up for a while yet.

Fa'amatuainu said the Samoa Tourism Authority is continuing local staff training.

He said the authority is working to ensure the safety of everyone from the Covid-19 pandemic, including through the creation of a local travel tracer app that was recently launched.