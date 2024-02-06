Samoa moves towards a cashless economy

Apia, SAMOA — ANZ bank in Samoa waives fees for local Visa Debit Card payments under WST15, promoting a cashless economy and providing affordable access to digital banking services.

In a move that has been hailed as progressive, ANZ, a local bank in Samoa, has announced its decision to waive merchant fees for all banks' local Visa Debit Card payments under WST15. The initiative is designed to promote a cashless economy in Samoa, encouraging retailers to accept more card payments. The move is seen as a significant stride towards making Samoa's economy more cashless, offering better, more affordable access to digital banking services for Samoans.

ENCOURAGING CASHLESS ECONOMY

In a world increasingly leaning towards digital transactions, Samoa is taking deliberate steps to join the cashless revolution. The decision by ANZ to waive merchant fees is a decisive move that could have far-reaching implications on Samoa's economic landscape. By promoting the acceptance of more card payments, the bank is helping to pave the way for a society less dependent on physical currency.

More than just a strategic economic move, the decision to promote a cashless society has the potential to provide substantial benefits to Samoans. The waiver of fees is expected to lead to better, more affordable access to digital banking services. As physical cash becomes less essential, Samoans could find themselves enjoying greater convenience and increased financial security.