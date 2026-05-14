Samoa minimum wage increases by 40 cents

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa cabinet has approved a 40-sene increase to Samoa’s minimum wage, with hourly pay set to rise to $5.24 from $4.84, taking effect in July 2026, Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Laaulialemalietoa said the increase would continue over the following two years, reaching $5.65 in July 2027 and $6.05 by July 2028.

Previously, the minimum wage rate was raised from $3 to $4 in July 2024, then again to $4.84 in July 2025 under the previous administration’s plan to gradually raise wages.

Earlier this year, Laaulialemalietoa said the Government was reviewing its promised wage increases for workers, including a minimum wage target of $6 per hour. The pledge was part of the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party’s campaign promises and manifesto commitments.

The Samoa Observer had sent questions to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Fepuleai Roger Toleafoa, and Samoa Chamber of Commerce president Faasootauloa Sam Saili regarding reports that the minimum wage could increase from $4.84 to $7 per hour.

However, no responses had been received by press time, before the Prime Minister announced the approved increases on Wednesday.

Before the recent increases, Samoa’s minimum wage had remained unchanged at $3 per hour since 2020. Before that, it stood at $2.30 per hour.

The new wage rates are expected to take effect from July 2026. The changes are also expected to coincide with the government’s annual budget to be tabled in parliament.