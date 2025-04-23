Samoa man pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old boy

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The man who is believed to have been angry at a teenager for reporting an alleged extramarital affair he had with the deceased’s sister, has admitted to murder when he appeared to stand trial in Samoa on Tuesday.

Kiuma Talouli of Salelavalu who is accused of shooting a 12-year-old in his sleep changed his plea to guilty for murder when he appeared to stand trial on Tuesday. He initially denied the charges, including murder and was scheduled to stand before an assessor trial this week for the death of the 12-year-old.

Pauaraisa Amani was only 12 years old when he was shot by Talouli in August last year while sleeping in a mosquito net.

When he appeared before Supreme Court Judge Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma, he changed his plea to guilty through his lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu on Tuesday.

He has accepted the charge of murder and using a .22 rifle in the offence in August 2024.

The penalty for murder is life imprisonment. Prosecutor Fuifui Ioane told the court he was seeking to impose a minimum sentence of 17 years. The defense is yet to make a sentence submission.

Justice Roma has adjourned the sentence submissions to be heard next week.

Talouli is 27-years-old and has been taken to prison to await the court’s decision on the prosecution’s sentencing application.

(Source: Samoa Observer)