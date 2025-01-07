Samoa lists two fatalities on New Year's Day

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Police Commissioner, Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed that two deaths occurred in the independent state on New Year's Day and investigations are currently underway.

The first fatality involved a young man from Faga, Savai'i, who was tragically struck by a speeding car while riding his bicycle.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by police and has been charged with negligent driving causing death.

He was released on bail under certain conditions.

The second incident involves a man who was found dead behind the old Electoral Commission office in Mulinu'u.

Authorities believe the cause of death to be self-inflicted. However, the body remains unidentified, and police are awaiting further instructions from the Coroner.

Auapa'au in a statement to the Observer said, “We have not been able to identify the deceased and police investigations continue. The body is currently at the morgue, and we are making efforts to obtain information. We are also waiting for a family to come forward to identify or claim the body.”

He further explained that if no one comes forward by the end of the week, the police will issue a public request for assistance in identifying the man.

Despite these tragic events, Auapa'au noted that the overall Samoa festive season was largely peaceful. He expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation with the police and extended thanks to the villages for their support in maintaining peace and order throughout the holiday period.

The police continue to urge the public to stay vigilant and report any information that may assist with ongoing investigations.

The Commissioner has urged parents to be vigilant and keep an eye on children. He said the police have found many young children on the streets at night, often unaccompanied by adults.

He said the police would also take this opportunity to drill the message on safety at swimming spots. He said children should never be left alone during swimming and there should always be an adult present.

The police have also reminded drivers not to get behind the wheel if they are consuming alcohol. The police roadblock operations would be carried out and those over the limit would get the opportunity to sleep off the booze at the police station.