Samoa Latter-day Saints meet for general conference

Apia, SAMOA — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Samoa are preparing for their 191st general conference, a two-day semi-annual meeting that opens this weekend in Utah in the U.S.

The two-day event is scheduled for broadcast across Samoa next weekend.

There are six purposes of general conferences, the first of which is to inform the membership of general conditions, said President David O. McKay in October 1954.

General conferences are also held to commend true merit; express gratitude for divine guidance; to give instructions in principles, in doctrine, in the law of gospel; to proclaim the restoration and to admonish and inspire to continue in greater activity, President David O. McKay added.

The meeting will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Utah, U.S. and consists of five sessions, three Saturday sessions (morning, afternoon and evening) and two Sunday sessions, one in the morning and in afternoon.

“We welcome you to participate in the general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints happening October 2–3, 2021. Join with millions worldwide to hear messages about the Savior Jesus Christ from living prophets and apostles,” an online invite to the conference states.

Sessions begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday and Monday morning, Samoa Time.

