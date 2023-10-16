Samoa health officials worried over low MMR vaccination counts

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Deputy Director General of Health has warned the 2019 measles tragedy that claimed 83 lives could repeat itself given the current low vaccination coverage, mainly of children.

Talamua Online reported Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thompsen said there is a substantial number of children who have not had their first measles, mumps & rubella (MMR) vaccination at the age of 9 months.

Tagaloa said there are no measles case in Samoa, but that does not mean Samoa is out of the danger zone, as the measles virus continues to circulate within the Pacific region.

New Zealand has recently recorded two cases.