Samoa heading into 2-day lockdown for VAX campaign

Apia, SAMOA — The entire nation will be under a two-day lockdown on the 23 – 24 September so public health officials can go door to door to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

The Minister of Health, Valasi Toogamaga Tafito Selesele said this is a joint initiative of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and the Ministry of Health as the concerns mount regarding the unvaccinated population.

The other major concern is that the vaccines donated for Samoa expire at the end of November.

“Everyone should get the first dose before 24 September and everyone who should have the second doses must take them before the end of November,” the Minister said.

“For this reason, we can confirm that Samoa will be on lockdown on the 23rd and 24th so that no one will miss out being vaccinated.”

To date, a total of 99,163 people, which is 81.4 per cent of the eligible population have taken their first jabs for Covid-19. However, only 50,268 had completed the second dose, which is just 41.2 percent of the eligible population.

Read more at Talamua Online