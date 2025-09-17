Samoa Head of State calls for unity

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Head of State Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II at the opening of the 18th Parliament Address on September 16, 2025, Apia, Samoa, where he delivered special remarks, congratulating Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi, who has now been “entrusted with the solemn responsibility of leading Samoa throughout the forthcoming five-year parliamentary term.”

Acknowledging that all authority comes from God, the Head of State offered these healing words to members of Parliament: “The campaign season is now behind us, and our people have spoken through the results of our general elections.

“Differences may remain, but should not continue to cause division and non cooperation among individuals, families, villages, districts, and government.

“It is time to heal wounds, forgive, reconcile, and march forward and serve together in the spirit of unity, because the Parliament and Government of Samoa belongs to the nation, to all citizens of our country, young and old, rich and poor, and all of us.

“Our canoe cannot move forward if each person or faction paddles in a different direction. It is imperative that we paddle together, for the good of our country and people, and for the glory of our God.”