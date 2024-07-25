Samoa Gun amnesty starts next month

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa Police has announced a comprehensive gun amnesty set to begin on 01 August running through 30 September in an attempt to collect illegal firearms in circulation.

This initiative, spearheaded by Samoa’s police force, follows a successful campaign in 2021 that saw the removal of 198 illegal firearms from circulation.

Deputy Police Commissioner Papali’i Monalisa Tiai-Keti, speaking on behalf of Minister of Police Faualo Harry Schuster and Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo, highlighted the importance of the upcoming amnesty.

“The Minister has endorsed this amnesty, urging individuals in possession of unregistered or illegal weapons to surrender them without fear of prosecution during the amnesty period,” Papali’i stated.

During this period, individuals voluntarily surrendering firearms will not face charges. Instead, they will have the opportunity to register their weapons.

Papali’i emphasised, “Upon registration and verification of ownership, individuals will receive a shopping voucher as a token of appreciation from the ministry.”

These vouchers are intended strictly for purchasing groceries, with restrictions on the purchase of tobacco and alcohol.

The primary goal of the amnesty is to eliminate illegal weapons from Samoa and ensure community safety, especially with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated to take place in October.

“The safety of our community is paramount,” Papali’i affirmed. “We encourage full cooperation from our citizens to make this amnesty successful.”

However, Papali’i clarified that individuals found in possession of illegal firearms outside of the amnesty period could still face charges.

“If discovered during routine police operations, illegal weapons will be subject to legal consequences,” she cautioned.

The legal framework supporting this initiative is governed by Samoa’s Arms Ordinance of 1960, which grants the Minister authority to declare amnesty periods and outlines the conditions under which firearms, ammunition, explosives, and dangerous weapons can be surrendered without penalty.

Samoa’s gun amnesty represents a proactive step towards enhancing public safety and compliance with firearm regulations.

The success of this initiative hinges on community participation and support. “We urge everyone to assist us in achieving a safer Samoa,” Papali’i concluded. “Together, we can ensure a secure environment for all,” he said.