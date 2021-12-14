Samoa govt to tackle tax on church ministers

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Government starts its planned repeal of the tax on church ministers.

This measure is considered one of the key reasons the FAST Party won the election.

MPs were told on Monday there are seven amendments being made to the Income Tax Act.

The Samoa Observer reports the chief executive of the Ministry of Revenue, Matafeo Avalisa Fautuaalii, saying the tax of church ministers, which started in 2018, had earned nearly half a million dollars, [$480,000] by October this year.

All of the 39 church denominations in Samoa accepted the previous government's tax law, except the largest denomination, the Congregational Christian Church Samoa.

Replacing this source of revenue is expected to be part of a supplementary budget which is due to be tabled in today's session.