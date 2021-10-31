Samoa govt keen to repeal controversial law taxing church ministers

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Government is preparing to repeal the controversial law introduced by the previous adminstration in 2018 to tax church ministers.

The Minister of Customs and Revenue, Tuala Ponifasio, has been instructed to consult with the church ministers - as is required for any amendments to laws.

Removing the tax was an election promise by the Faatuatua I Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi, or FAST Party.

The law change in 2018 had sparked a feud with government and 30 ministers from the Congregational Christian Church were charged for refusing to pay what was dubbed income tax.

The tax was in fact on gifts given to the ministers by their congregations.

While ministers said they were prepared to be jailed the courts threw out charges of tax evasion, saying the prosecution did not have enough evidence for it to proceed.

The former prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, however, continued pursuing the ministers, seeking commitment to pay the tax, until the election in April.

It is one of the issues that many commentators have said swayed the electorate to choose the newly formed FAST party.